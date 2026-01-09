Notable Friday Option Activity: HCC, KRYS, PYPL

Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) saw options trading volume of 2,445 contracts, representing approximately 244,500 underlying shares or approximately 84.2% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 290,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 129,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.9% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 781,600 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HCC options, KRYS options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
