Notable Friday Option Activity: HCC, KRYS, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC), where a total volume of 5,962 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 596,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.8% of HCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 694,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 5,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,800 underlying shares of HCC. Below is a chart showing HCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) saw options trading volume of 2,445 contracts, representing approximately 244,500 underlying shares or approximately 84.2% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 290,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 129,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.9% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 781,600 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

