Notable Friday Option Activity: GSHD, GILD, EOSE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goosehead Insurance Inc (Symbol: GSHD), where a total of 2,556 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 255,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.3% of GSHD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 268,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 1,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,500 underlying shares of GSHD. Below is a chart showing GSHD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 55,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.1% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE) saw options trading volume of 101,030 contracts, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares or approximately 88.8% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 11,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GSHD options, GILD options, or EOSE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

