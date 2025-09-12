Notable Friday Option Activity: GSHD, GILD, EOSE

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 55,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.1% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE) saw options trading volume of 101,030 contracts, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares or approximately 88.8% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 11,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
