Notable Friday Option Activity: GS, CTRI, TOST

Centuri Holdings Inc (Symbol: CTRI) saw options trading volume of 1,501 contracts, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of CTRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 293,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of CTRI. Below is a chart showing CTRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) saw options trading volume of 32,608 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41.50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,500 underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41.50 strike highlighted in orange:
