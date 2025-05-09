Markets
GS

Notable Friday Option Activity: GS, CTRI, TOST

May 09, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 14,289 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Centuri Holdings Inc (Symbol: CTRI) saw options trading volume of 1,501 contracts, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of CTRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 293,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of CTRI. Below is a chart showing CTRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) saw options trading volume of 32,608 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41.50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,500 underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GS options, CTRI options, or TOST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

