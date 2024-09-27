News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, TGNA, OXY

September 27, 2024 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 207,132 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 35,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) saw options trading volume of 32,876 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of TGNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 13,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TGNA. Below is a chart showing TGNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 81,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring October 04, 2024, with 7,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 738,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

