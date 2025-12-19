Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, PTC, CHTR

December 19, 2025 — 01:18 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 227,772 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 44.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 16,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC) options are showing a volume of 4,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 404,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of PTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 910,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of PTC. Below is a chart showing PTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 7,472 contracts, representing approximately 747,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 5,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,100 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, PTC options, or CHTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
