Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, PTC, CHTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 227,772 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 44.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 16,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC) options are showing a volume of 4,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 404,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of PTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 910,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of PTC. Below is a chart showing PTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 7,472 contracts, representing approximately 747,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 5,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,100 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

