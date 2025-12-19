Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, PTC, CHTR

PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC) options are showing a volume of 4,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 404,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of PTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 910,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of PTC. Below is a chart showing PTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 7,472 contracts, representing approximately 747,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 5,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,100 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
