Markets
GOOGL

Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, NU, MSFT

August 15, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 526,788 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 52.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 139.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 37.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 60,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) saw options trading volume of 600,743 contracts, representing approximately 60.1 million underlying shares or approximately 138.9% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 59,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 272,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 23,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, NU options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ALTI
 Institutional Holders of AHP
 T-Mobile US RSI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ALTI-> Institutional Holders of AHP-> T-Mobile US RSI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
NU
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.