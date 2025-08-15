Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, NU, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 526,788 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 52.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 139.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 37.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 60,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) saw options trading volume of 600,743 contracts, representing approximately 60.1 million underlying shares or approximately 138.9% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 59,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 272,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 23,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

