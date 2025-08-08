Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, MSFT, UBER

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 184,660 contracts, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares or approximately 93.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 16,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 164,132 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 15,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, MSFT options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: FLYE Historical Stock Prices
FRME Options Chain
ADXS Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.