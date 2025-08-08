Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, MSFT, UBER

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 306,329 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 30.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025 , with 27,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 184,660 contracts, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares or approximately 93.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 16,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 164,132 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 15,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

