Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, MDB, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 224,957 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 115.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026 , with 16,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 14,916 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 99.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring January 02, 2026, with 1,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 9,535 contracts, representing approximately 953,500 underlying shares or approximately 84% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, MDB options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

