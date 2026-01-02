Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, MDB, RH

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 14,916 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 99.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring January 02, 2026, with 1,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 9,535 contracts, representing approximately 953,500 underlying shares or approximately 84% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
