Markets
GOOG

Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, MDB, RH

January 02, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 224,957 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 115.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 16,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 14,916 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 99.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring January 02, 2026, with 1,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 9,535 contracts, representing approximately 953,500 underlying shares or approximately 84% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, MDB options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Carl Icahn
 SCID shares outstanding history
 BET Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Carl Icahn-> SCID shares outstanding history-> BET Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
MDB
RH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.