Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, ENPH, SNOW

August 15, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 305,569 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 30.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 127.1% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 45,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 113,683 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 121.4% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 42,475 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 105.9% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,700 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

