Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, BA, MSFT

December 26, 2025 — 01:46 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 100,673 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 10,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 37,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 5,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,500 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 102,649 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 12,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

