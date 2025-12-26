Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, BA, MSFT

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 37,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 5,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,500 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 102,649 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 12,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, BA options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
