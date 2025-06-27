Markets
GOOG

Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, AVGO, TGT

June 27, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 185,037 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.1% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 21,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 176,516 contracts, representing approximately 17.7 million underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $272.50 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 18,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $272.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 43,061 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 3,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, AVGO options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

GOOG
AVGO
TGT

