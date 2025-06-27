Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, AVGO, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 185,037 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.1% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025 , with 21,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 176,516 contracts, representing approximately 17.7 million underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $272.50 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 18,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $272.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 43,061 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 3,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, AVGO options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.