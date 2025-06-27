Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, AVGO, TGT

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 176,516 contracts, representing approximately 17.7 million underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $272.50 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 18,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $272.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 43,061 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 3,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, AVGO options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: GCLN Options Chain
OMIC Options Chain
SBRA Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.