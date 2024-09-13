Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, ALK, CELH

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) saw options trading volume of 22,427 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 91.7% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 48,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.3% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 893,400 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, ALK options, or CELH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
