Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, ALK, CELH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 171,918 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.1% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024 , with 20,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) saw options trading volume of 22,427 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 91.7% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 48,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.3% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 893,400 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

