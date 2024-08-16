Notable Friday Option Activity: GOGO, AMZN, MSFT

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 513,922 contracts, representing approximately 51.4 million underlying shares or approximately 103.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 76,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 222,781 contracts, representing approximately 22.3 million underlying shares or approximately 92.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 27,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
