Notable Friday Option Activity: GOGO, AMZN, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO), where a total of 13,342 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 135.7% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 983,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 11,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 513,922 contracts, representing approximately 51.4 million underlying shares or approximately 103.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 76,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 222,781 contracts, representing approximately 22.3 million underlying shares or approximately 92.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 27,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOGO options, AMZN options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

