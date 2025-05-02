Notable Friday Option Activity: GNL, ACLS, LENZ

Axcelis Technologies Inc (Symbol: ACLS) saw options trading volume of 5,083 contracts, representing approximately 508,300 underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of ACLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 759,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,600 underlying shares of ACLS. Below is a chart showing ACLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lenz Therapeutics Inc New (Symbol: LENZ) saw options trading volume of 2,000 contracts, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of LENZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 317,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of LENZ. Below is a chart showing LENZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GNL options, ACLS options, or LENZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
