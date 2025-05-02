Notable Friday Option Activity: GNL, ACLS, LENZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL), where a total volume of 16,037 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.4% of GNL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 16,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GNL. Below is a chart showing GNL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Axcelis Technologies Inc (Symbol: ACLS) saw options trading volume of 5,083 contracts, representing approximately 508,300 underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of ACLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 759,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,600 underlying shares of ACLS. Below is a chart showing ACLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lenz Therapeutics Inc New (Symbol: LENZ) saw options trading volume of 2,000 contracts, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of LENZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 317,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of LENZ. Below is a chart showing LENZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

