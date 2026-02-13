Notable Friday Option Activity: GME, YEXT, CXW

Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) options are showing a volume of 23,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.7% of YEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of YEXT. Below is a chart showing YEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) saw options trading volume of 11,086 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 104.8% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,300 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GME options, YEXT options, or CXW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
