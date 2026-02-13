Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: GME, YEXT, CXW

February 13, 2026 — 03:22 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 136,939 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.3% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 14,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) options are showing a volume of 23,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.7% of YEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of YEXT. Below is a chart showing YEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) saw options trading volume of 11,086 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 104.8% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,300 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
