Notable Friday Option Activity: GME, YEXT, CXW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 136,939 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.3% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026 , with 14,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) options are showing a volume of 23,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.7% of YEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of YEXT. Below is a chart showing YEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) saw options trading volume of 11,086 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 104.8% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,300 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

