Notable Friday Option Activity: GM, MSGE, CEG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 40,102 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 12,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (Symbol: MSGE) options are showing a volume of 1,952 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 195,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of MSGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 287,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,600 underlying shares of MSGE. Below is a chart showing MSGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) options are showing a volume of 19,634 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.5% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,500 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GM options, MSGE options, or CEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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