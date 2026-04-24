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GM

Notable Friday Option Activity: GM, MSGE, CEG

April 24, 2026 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 40,102 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 12,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (Symbol: MSGE) options are showing a volume of 1,952 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 195,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of MSGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 287,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,600 underlying shares of MSGE. Below is a chart showing MSGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) options are showing a volume of 19,634 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.5% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,500 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GM options, MSGE options, or CEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Auto Manufacturers Dividend Stocks
 CLDB Videos
 Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Auto Manufacturers Dividend Stocks-> CLDB Videos-> Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GM
MSGE
CEG

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