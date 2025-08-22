Notable Friday Option Activity: GM, CAL, WYNN

Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL) saw options trading volume of 2,310 contracts, representing approximately 231,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of CAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 565,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,800 underlying shares of CAL. Below is a chart showing CAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 7,912 contracts, representing approximately 791,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GM options, CAL options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
