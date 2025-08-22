Notable Friday Option Activity: GM, CAL, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total volume of 29,591 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025 , with 4,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,600 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL) saw options trading volume of 2,310 contracts, representing approximately 231,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of CAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 565,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,800 underlying shares of CAL. Below is a chart showing CAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 7,912 contracts, representing approximately 791,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GM options, CAL options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.