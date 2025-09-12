Notable Friday Option Activity: GLW, DNTH, CROX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), where a total volume of 46,563 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 8,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,900 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Dianthus Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DNTH) saw options trading volume of 5,505 contracts, representing approximately 550,500 underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of DNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 921,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,200 underlying shares of DNTH. Below is a chart showing DNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 10,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,200 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GLW options, DNTH options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.