Notable Friday Option Activity: GLOB, CNA, KLAC

CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA) options are showing a volume of 2,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 283,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of CNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 527,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,200 underlying shares of CNA. Below is a chart showing CNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) options are showing a volume of 5,528 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 552,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $880 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,100 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $880 strike highlighted in orange:
