Notable Friday Option Activity: GLOB, CNA, KLAC

August 15, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Globant SA (Symbol: GLOB), where a total volume of 8,991 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 899,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.9% of GLOB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,200 underlying shares of GLOB. Below is a chart showing GLOB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA) options are showing a volume of 2,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 283,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of CNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 527,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,200 underlying shares of CNA. Below is a chart showing CNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) options are showing a volume of 5,528 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 552,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $880 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,100 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $880 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GLOB options, CNA options, or KLAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

