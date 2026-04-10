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Notable Friday Option Activity: GEV, SMCI, UNH

April 10, 2026 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV), where a total of 14,393 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1450 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,200 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 266,824 contracts, representing approximately 26.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 42,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 44,028 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 4,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GEV options, SMCI options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Computer Peripherals Dividend Stocks
 PWP market cap history
 Stock MACD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Computer Peripherals Dividend Stocks-> PWP market cap history-> Stock MACD-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GEV
SMCI
UNH

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