Notable Friday Option Activity: GEV, SMCI, UNH

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 266,824 contracts, representing approximately 26.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 42,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 44,028 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 4,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GEV options, SMCI options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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