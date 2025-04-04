Notable Friday Option Activity: GEV, ISRG, CEG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV), where a total volume of 23,009 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.6% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025 , with 4,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,000 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 14,746 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring April 11, 2025, with 1,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,800 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 22,348 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,100 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

