Notable Friday Option Activity: GEV, ISRG, CEG

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 14,746 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring April 11, 2025, with 1,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,800 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 22,348 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,100 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
