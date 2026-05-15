Notable Friday Option Activity: GETY, HOOD, NU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Getty Images Holdings Inc (Symbol: GETY), where a total volume of 11,084 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.4% of GETY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 6,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,400 underlying shares of GETY. Below is a chart showing GETY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 276,825 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.7% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 20,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) saw options trading volume of 318,542 contracts, representing approximately 31.9 million underlying shares or approximately 82.1% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 56,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GETY options, HOOD options, or NU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.