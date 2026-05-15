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GETY

Notable Friday Option Activity: GETY, HOOD, NU

May 15, 2026 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Getty Images Holdings Inc (Symbol: GETY), where a total volume of 11,084 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.4% of GETY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,400 underlying shares of GETY. Below is a chart showing GETY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 276,825 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.7% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 20,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) saw options trading volume of 318,542 contracts, representing approximately 31.9 million underlying shares or approximately 82.1% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 56,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GETY options, HOOD options, or NU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Industrials Stocks
 Institutional Holders of MUST
 Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Industrials Stocks-> Institutional Holders of MUST-> Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GETY
HOOD
NU

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