Notable Friday Option Activity: GETY, HOOD, NU

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 276,825 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.7% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 20,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) saw options trading volume of 318,542 contracts, representing approximately 31.9 million underlying shares or approximately 82.1% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 56,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GETY options, HOOD options, or NU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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