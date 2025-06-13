Markets
GD

Notable Friday Option Activity: GD, NEM, C

June 13, 2025 — 01:55 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD), where a total volume of 4,591 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 459,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 977,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,100 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 49,143 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,400 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 47,005 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,500 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

