Notable Friday Option Activity: GD, NEM, C

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 49,143 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,400 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 47,005 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,500 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
