Notable Friday Option Activity: GAP, SPG, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP), where a total of 49,178 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026 , with 20,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) options are showing a volume of 6,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 690,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,900 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 47,515 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GAP options, SPG options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

