Notable Friday Option Activity: GAP, SPG, JPM

December 19, 2025 — 03:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP), where a total of 49,178 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 20,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) options are showing a volume of 6,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 690,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,900 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 47,515 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GAP options, SPG options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
