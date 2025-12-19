Notable Friday Option Activity: GAP, SPG, JPM

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) options are showing a volume of 6,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 690,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,900 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 47,515 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GAP options, SPG options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NUZE
LIII Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.