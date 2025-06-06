Notable Friday Option Activity: FSLR, HES, CZR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 26,417 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025 , with 8,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 830,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 7,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 762,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 19,058 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,800 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

