Notable Friday Option Activity: FLNG, CAR, BLSH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG), where a total volume of 5,101 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 510,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.9% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 896,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 2,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,500 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 4,218 contracts, representing approximately 421,800 underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 757,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bullish Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BLSH) saw options trading volume of 7,244 contracts, representing approximately 724,400 underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of BLSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,400 underlying shares of BLSH. Below is a chart showing BLSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FLNG options, CAR options, or BLSH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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