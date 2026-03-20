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FLNG

Notable Friday Option Activity: FLNG, CAR, BLSH

March 20, 2026 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG), where a total volume of 5,101 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 510,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.9% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 896,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,500 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 4,218 contracts, representing approximately 421,800 underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 757,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Bullish Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BLSH) saw options trading volume of 7,244 contracts, representing approximately 724,400 underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of BLSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,400 underlying shares of BLSH. Below is a chart showing BLSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FLNG options, CAR options, or BLSH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value
 MPWR Videos
 Cheap Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> MPWR Videos-> Cheap Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FLNG
CAR
BLSH

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