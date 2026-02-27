Notable Friday Option Activity: FLGT, FHN, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT), where a total of 1,532 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 153,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.2% of FLGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 228,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,300 underlying shares of FLGT. Below is a chart showing FLGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN) options are showing a volume of 41,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of FHN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 20,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of FHN. Below is a chart showing FHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 188,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $116 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 13,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FLGT options, FHN options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

