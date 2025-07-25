Notable Friday Option Activity: FIX, FHN, DAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX), where a total of 1,567 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 156,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of FIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 326,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,000 underlying shares of FIX. Below is a chart showing FIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN) options are showing a volume of 37,096 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of FHN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 20,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of FHN. Below is a chart showing FHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR) options are showing a volume of 12,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of DAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 8,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,600 underlying shares of DAR. Below is a chart showing DAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

