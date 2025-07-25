Markets
FIX

Notable Friday Option Activity: FIX, FHN, DAR

July 25, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX), where a total of 1,567 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 156,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of FIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 326,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,000 underlying shares of FIX. Below is a chart showing FIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN) options are showing a volume of 37,096 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of FHN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 20,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of FHN. Below is a chart showing FHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR) options are showing a volume of 12,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of DAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 8,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,600 underlying shares of DAR. Below is a chart showing DAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FIX options, FHN options, or DAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

