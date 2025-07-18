Markets
FIS

Notable Friday Option Activity: FIS, ETN, GWW

July 18, 2025 — 04:58 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), where a total volume of 16,171 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of FIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 6,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,500 underlying shares of FIS. Below is a chart showing FIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) options are showing a volume of 12,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,500 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 1,738 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 173,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 326,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1070 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,100 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1070 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

