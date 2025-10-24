Notable Friday Option Activity: FDX, ANF, CRM

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 10,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,500 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 48,449 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,100 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FDX options, ANF options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
