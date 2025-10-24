Markets
FDX

Notable Friday Option Activity: FDX, ANF, CRM

October 24, 2025 — 04:11 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 7,542 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 754,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 10,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,500 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 48,449 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,100 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, ANF options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
