Notable Friday Option Activity: FCX, MDB, AAOI

March 14, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 110,775 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.1% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 65,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 19,660 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 1,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) options are showing a volume of 33,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 9,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 986,000 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, MDB options, or AAOI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

