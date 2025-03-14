Notable Friday Option Activity: FCX, MDB, AAOI

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 19,660 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 1,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) options are showing a volume of 33,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 9,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 986,000 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
