Notable Friday Option Activity: FCX, GTX, CORZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 74,391 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 8,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 895,500 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Garrett Motion Inc (Symbol: GTX) saw options trading volume of 11,152 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of GTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,000 underlying shares of GTX. Below is a chart showing GTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 57,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 17,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, GTX options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

