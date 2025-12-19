Markets
FCX

Notable Friday Option Activity: FCX, GTX, CORZ

December 19, 2025 — 03:30 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 74,391 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 8,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 895,500 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Garrett Motion Inc (Symbol: GTX) saw options trading volume of 11,152 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of GTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,000 underlying shares of GTX. Below is a chart showing GTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 57,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 17,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, GTX options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
