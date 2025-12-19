Notable Friday Option Activity: FCX, GTX, CORZ

Garrett Motion Inc (Symbol: GTX) saw options trading volume of 11,152 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of GTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,000 underlying shares of GTX. Below is a chart showing GTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 57,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 17,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FCX options, GTX options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding YYY
Funds Holding PAYA
SLHG YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.