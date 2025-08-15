Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: EVLV, TWLO, CVX

August 15, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: EVLV), where a total volume of 14,992 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of EVLV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,800 underlying shares of EVLV. Below is a chart showing EVLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 20,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,600 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 59,739 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,200 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EVLV options, TWLO options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

