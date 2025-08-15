Notable Friday Option Activity: EVLV, TWLO, CVX

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 20,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,600 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 59,739 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,200 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
