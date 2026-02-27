Notable Friday Option Activity: EQT, PUBM, AMBA

PubMatic Inc (Symbol: PUBM) options are showing a volume of 3,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 385,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of PUBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 767,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of PUBM. Below is a chart showing PUBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 3,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 358,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 731,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,400 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
