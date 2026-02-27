Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: EQT, PUBM, AMBA

February 27, 2026 — 03:27 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT), where a total volume of 48,001 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 14,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

PubMatic Inc (Symbol: PUBM) options are showing a volume of 3,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 385,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of PUBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 767,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of PUBM. Below is a chart showing PUBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 3,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 358,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 731,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,400 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EQT options, PUBM options, or AMBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

