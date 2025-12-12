Notable Friday Option Activity: EOSE, MP, DELL

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 34,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,500 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 31,813 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 3,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,400 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EOSE options, MP options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: EGGF Options Chain
WNS Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CARL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.