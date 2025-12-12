Notable Friday Option Activity: EOSE, MP, DELL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE), where a total of 93,025 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.6% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 12,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 34,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,500 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 31,813 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 3,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,400 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

