EOSE

Notable Friday Option Activity: EOSE, MP, DELL

December 12, 2025 — 03:23 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE), where a total of 93,025 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.6% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 12,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 34,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,500 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 31,813 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 3,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,400 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EOSE options, MP options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

EOSE
MP
DELL

