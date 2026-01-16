Notable Friday Option Activity: ENVX, CROX, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX), where a total volume of 27,742 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.7% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 5,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,900 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 5,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 580,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 19,921 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 3,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

