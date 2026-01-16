Markets
ENVX

Notable Friday Option Activity: ENVX, CROX, HD

January 16, 2026 — 03:54 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX), where a total volume of 27,742 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.7% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,900 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 5,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 580,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 19,921 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 3,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ENVX options, CROX options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Ex-Dividend Calendar
 VTR Price Target
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SPRY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Ex-Dividend Calendar-> VTR Price Target-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SPRY-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ENVX
CROX
HD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.