Notable Friday Option Activity: ENPH, GLNG, AFRM

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) options are showing a volume of 8,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 881,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,200 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 36,358 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 60% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 3,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,900 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, GLNG options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DTOX
VEON shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KFII
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.