Notable Friday Option Activity: ENPH, GLNG, AFRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 54,122 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025 , with 6,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) options are showing a volume of 8,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 881,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,200 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 36,358 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 60% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 3,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,900 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

