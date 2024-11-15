Notable Friday Option Activity: ELF, XPO, UBER

XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO) saw options trading volume of 7,654 contracts, representing approximately 765,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 85,845 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 6,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,900 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ELF options, XPO options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
