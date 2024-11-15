Notable Friday Option Activity: ELF, XPO, UBER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total of 13,279 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 1,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,300 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO) saw options trading volume of 7,654 contracts, representing approximately 765,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 85,845 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 6,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,900 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

