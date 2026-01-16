Notable Friday Option Activity: DLR, CSGP, FICO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), where a total of 18,593 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.8% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 15,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

CoStar Group, Inc. (Symbol: CSGP) options are showing a volume of 43,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.9% of CSGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 24,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of CSGP. Below is a chart showing CSGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 1,471 contracts, representing approximately 147,100 underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 221,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1580 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1580 strike highlighted in orange:

