Markets
DJT

Notable Friday Option Activity: DJT, PANW, CORZ

November 28, 2025 — 04:41 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT), where a total volume of 33,978 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 4,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,400 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 35,109 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 5,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 96,153 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 11,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DJT options, PANW options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BDCs Hedge Funds Are Selling
 ELON YTD Return
 ZETA Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BDCs Hedge Funds Are Selling-> ELON YTD Return-> ZETA Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DJT
PANW
CORZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.