Notable Friday Option Activity: DJT, PANW, CORZ

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 35,109 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 5,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 96,153 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 11,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DJT options, PANW options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BDCs Hedge Funds Are Selling
ELON YTD Return
ZETA Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.