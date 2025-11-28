Notable Friday Option Activity: DJT, PANW, CORZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT), where a total volume of 33,978 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025 , with 4,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,400 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 35,109 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 5,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 96,153 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 11,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DJT options, PANW options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

