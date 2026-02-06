Notable Friday Option Activity: DJT, CAVA, CEG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT), where a total of 26,780 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.8% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026 , with 8,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,400 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 18,649 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 3,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,800 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 23,509 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 10,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

