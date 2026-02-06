Markets
DJT

Notable Friday Option Activity: DJT, CAVA, CEG

February 06, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT), where a total of 26,780 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.8% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 8,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,400 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 18,649 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 3,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,800 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 23,509 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 10,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DJT options, CAVA options, or CEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 EROS Price Target
 BST Dividend History
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CANE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
EROS Price Target-> BST Dividend History-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CANE-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DJT
CAVA
CEG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.