Notable Friday Option Activity: DIS, RTX, ORCL

RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 19,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 12,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 32,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 3,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,400 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DIS options, RTX options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ETF Channel
Institutional Holders of VBTX
FEUS Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.