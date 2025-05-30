Markets
DIS

Notable Friday Option Activity: DIS, RTX, ORCL

May 30, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 48,705 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 3,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 19,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 12,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 32,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 3,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,400 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, RTX options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETF Channel
 Institutional Holders of VBTX
 FEUS Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETF Channel-> Institutional Holders of VBTX-> FEUS Dividend History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DIS
RTX
ORCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.