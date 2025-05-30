Notable Friday Option Activity: DIS, RTX, ORCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 48,705 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025 , with 3,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 19,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 12,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 32,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 3,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,400 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

