Notable Friday Option Activity: DIS, PPTA, NNE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 47,254 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.9% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 4,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,500 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

Perpetua Resources Corp (Symbol: PPTA) saw options trading volume of 11,154 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of PPTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,300 underlying shares of PPTA. Below is a chart showing PPTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) options are showing a volume of 19,992 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,100 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, PPTA options, or NNE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.