DIS

Notable Friday Option Activity: DIS, PPTA, NNE

August 15, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

August 15, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 47,254 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.9% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,500 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

Perpetua Resources Corp (Symbol: PPTA) saw options trading volume of 11,154 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of PPTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,300 underlying shares of PPTA. Below is a chart showing PPTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) options are showing a volume of 19,992 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,100 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, PPTA options, or NNE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
