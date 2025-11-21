Notable Friday Option Activity: DHI, TTD, BMY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), where a total volume of 11,713 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.8% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025 , with 2,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,000 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 53,943 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 4,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,600 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 65,065 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 9,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 963,800 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

