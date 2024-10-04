Notable Friday Option Activity: DG, MS, MRTN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 18,336 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 3,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,600 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 24,268 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 2,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,100 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN) options are showing a volume of 1,377 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 137,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of MRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 326,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,400 underlying shares of MRTN. Below is a chart showing MRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DG options, MS options, or MRTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.