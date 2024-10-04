Notable Friday Option Activity: DG, MS, MRTN

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 24,268 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 2,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,100 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN) options are showing a volume of 1,377 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 137,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of MRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 326,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,400 underlying shares of MRTN. Below is a chart showing MRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DG options, MS options, or MRTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: High Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of KORU
BBX Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.