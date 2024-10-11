Notable Friday Option Activity: DFS, AXP, FAST

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 11,423 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST) options are showing a volume of 9,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 944,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of FAST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74.62 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of FAST. Below is a chart showing FAST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74.62 strike highlighted in orange:
