Notable Friday Option Activity: DFS, AXP, FAST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), where a total of 5,468 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 546,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024 , with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 11,423 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST) options are showing a volume of 9,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 944,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of FAST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74.62 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of FAST. Below is a chart showing FAST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74.62 strike highlighted in orange:

