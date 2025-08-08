Markets
DELL

Notable Friday Option Activity: DELL, CSCO, EA

August 08, 2025 — 02:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total volume of 26,071 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 87,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 20,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 11,887 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,600 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DELL options, CSCO options, or EA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

