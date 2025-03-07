News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: DE, ENPH, WMT

March 07, 2025 — 01:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 10,920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.6% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,200 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 31,518 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 1,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,700 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 134,810 contracts, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike put option expiring April 11, 2025, with 8,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DE options, ENPH options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
