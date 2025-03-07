Notable Friday Option Activity: DE, ENPH, WMT

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 31,518 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 1,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,700 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 134,810 contracts, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike put option expiring April 11, 2025, with 8,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DE options, ENPH options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
