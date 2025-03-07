Notable Friday Option Activity: DE, ENPH, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 10,920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.6% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 5,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,200 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 31,518 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 1,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,700 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 134,810 contracts, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike put option expiring April 11, 2025, with 8,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

