Notable Friday Option Activity: DE, BRBR, ANET

November 01, 2024 — 03:43 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 3,640 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 364,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 831,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $395 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

BellRing Brands Inc (Symbol: BRBR) options are showing a volume of 3,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 340,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of BRBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 807,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of BRBR. Below is a chart showing BRBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 6,568 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 656,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

