Notable Friday Option Activity: DE, BRBR, ANET

BellRing Brands Inc (Symbol: BRBR) options are showing a volume of 3,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 340,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of BRBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 807,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of BRBR. Below is a chart showing BRBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 6,568 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 656,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DE options, BRBR options, or ANET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
