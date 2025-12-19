Notable Friday Option Activity: DAWN, XPO, UUUU

XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO) saw options trading volume of 6,953 contracts, representing approximately 695,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,700 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) options are showing a volume of 40,512 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,400 underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAWN options, XPO options, or UUUU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: PLAB market cap history
KAMN YTD Return
CQP Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.