Notable Friday Option Activity: DAWN, XPO, UUUU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: DAWN), where a total volume of 13,188 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of DAWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 4,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,700 underlying shares of DAWN. Below is a chart showing DAWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO) saw options trading volume of 6,953 contracts, representing approximately 695,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,700 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) options are showing a volume of 40,512 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,400 underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

